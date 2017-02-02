Iceland, an unexpected Arctic asylum for Syrian refugees
Reykjavik: The wind blows in icy gusts and the rain gently melts the snow: welcome to Iceland! Far from their hometown Damascus, Joumaa and his family don't mind the Arctic cold, they're just happy to be living in safety. With 330,000 inhabitants surrounded by volcanoes, glaciers and geysers, Iceland is an unusual destination for refugees fleeing war in Syria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 30
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC