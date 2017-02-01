'I am Birna': Iceland mourns murdered...

'I am Birna': Iceland mourns murdered woman

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Birna Brjansdottir, the Reykjavik native whose murder has shocked Iceland, should have been safe walking alone after a night out with friends, but she wasn't. Described as a kind, fun-loving redhead with a great sense of humor, the 20-year-old sales assistant, whose funeral takes place on Friday, was last seen alive early on the morning of January 14. The final trace of her was caught on surveillance video as she stumbled along the city's main street.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. China
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,657 • Total comments across all topics: 278,513,652

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC