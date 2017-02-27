Here's what West Bridgford needs to have a thriving high street
Pedestrianisation, free parking and specialist shops are some of the things that could make West Bridgford's high street thrive, says a retail expert. Former Wickes and Iceland chief executive Bill Grimsey has warned the town not to try compete with Nottingham for its shopping offer but believes it could learn how to construct its own identity from small towns like Southwell .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's president wishes he could impose pine...
|Feb 23
|Pence of Tides
|1
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 30
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC