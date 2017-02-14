German Film Days in Reykjav k
German Film Days opened in Bio Paradis, Reykjavik, February 10. They will run through Sunday, February 19th. The film days, being offered for the seventh time, are organized by Bio Paradis in cooperation with the Goethe-Institut Denmark and the German Embassy in Iceland.
