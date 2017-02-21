Game of Thrones actors enduring '100 mph' winds to bring you your latest fix
The cast and crew of HBO's fantasy blockbuster have been enduring cyclonic winds and subzero temperatures for weeks to bring you your latest Game of Thrones fix. Stars including Kit Harington, who plays back-from-the-dead protagonist Jon Snow, have been forced to endure -25 degree temperatures and 100 mph winds while filming the show's much-anticipated seventh season in Iceland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|Feb 16
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 30
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC