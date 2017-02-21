Game of Thrones actors enduring '100 mph' winds to bring you your latest fix

The cast and crew of HBO's fantasy blockbuster have been enduring cyclonic winds and subzero temperatures for weeks to bring you your latest Game of Thrones fix. Stars including Kit Harington, who plays back-from-the-dead protagonist Jon Snow, have been forced to endure -25 degree temperatures and 100 mph winds while filming the show's much-anticipated seventh season in Iceland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.