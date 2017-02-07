FOUR of Iceland's volcanos are on the...

FOUR of Iceland's volcanos are on the brink of erupting

Read more: Daily Mail

An expert has now warned that four of the country's biggest volcanoes are priming to erupt, which could lead to travel chaos. The volcanoes in question are Katla, Hekla, BA rA arbunga and GrA msvA tn - three of which have already erupted in the last 20 years.

Chicago, IL

