Foam opens exhibition of works by French photographer St phanie Solinas

1 hr ago

The exhibition Dominique Lambert / Le Pourquoi Pas? presents two series by the French photographer Stephanie Solinas. In her work, Solinas attempts to materialise abstract concepts such as identity or the spiritual in a systematic and factual manner.

Chicago, IL

