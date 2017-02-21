Fleet Foxes Announced for 2017 Icelan...

Fleet Foxes Announced for 2017 Iceland Airwaves Festival

Today, Iceland Airwaves has announced the lineup for the this year's festival . Featuring acts like Fleet Foxes , Billy Bragg , and Arab Strap , the five-day festival offers a glimpse of Iceland's arctic landscape as the festival spills across clubs and bars throughout downtown Reykjavik.

Chicago, IL

