Fleet Foxes Announced for 2017 Iceland Airwaves Festival
Today, Iceland Airwaves has announced the lineup for the this year's festival . Featuring acts like Fleet Foxes , Billy Bragg , and Arab Strap , the five-day festival offers a glimpse of Iceland's arctic landscape as the festival spills across clubs and bars throughout downtown Reykjavik.
