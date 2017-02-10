Fitch Upgrades Orkuveita Reykjav kur to - BB'; Outlook Stable
ReykjavA k, 2017-02-10 18:11 CET -- Fitch Ratings has upgraded Orkuveita ReykjavA kur's Long-term Issuer Default Rating to 'BB' from 'BB-'. The Outlook is Stable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|An international search is on to find Scots tee...
|17 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|1
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 31
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 30
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC