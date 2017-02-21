First Minister demands Boris Johnson gets involved in case of Welsh...
First Minister Carwyn Jones has asked Boris Johnson to get involved after teacher Juhel Miah was refused entry to the USA First Minister Carwyn Jones has demanded the UK Government step in on behalf of a teacher who was booted off a flight to the US. Mr Jones has written to Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to protest against the treatment of Juhel Miah, a maths teacher at Llangatwg Community School in Aberdulais, near Neath.
