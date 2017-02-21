EVE Online Hunts for Real Planets
EVE Online players will soon be searching for actual exoplanets in addition to in game planets, though there probably won't be any newbs to gank in the new endeavor. This is a second round of actual research that's part of Project Discovery , which has already contributed to an atlas of human proteins.
