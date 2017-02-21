Cod War film featuring the Arctic Cor...

Cod War film featuring the Arctic Corsair shows why Hull and Iceland aren't so different

On Monday, the Arctic Corsair's bell was taken down ready to exchange with the Odinn's bell in Reykjavik, Iceland as part of a trip to the international partner city. It is a particularly poignant exchange, given the Arctic Corsair rammed the Odinn at the height of the last Cod Wars , when the Icelandic ship tried to stop British vessels trawling in traditional grounds.

Chicago, IL

