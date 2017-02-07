Cheat flights and hot springs make Ic...

Cheat flights and hot springs make Iceland a trendy destination

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Philly.com

On the 50-minute drive from Iceland's Keflavik International Airport to downtown Reykjavik, the nation's capital, the landscape switched from long, flat stretches of dirt to patches of grass studded with rocks. It was early August, and it was cold - 40 degrees is chilly for a native Angeleno - and as I looked around, I couldn't quite figure out why this place was at the top of my friends' travel wish lists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11) Jan 31 Bjork Pharted 42
News Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 31 Phart the Frozen 4
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) Jan 30 Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,738 • Total comments across all topics: 278,677,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC