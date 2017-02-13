Baltasar Kormakur prepping supernatural thriller drama "Katla"
PanARMENIAN.Net - Baltasar Kormakur , the maker of "Everest" and "Trapped," is prepping "Katla" , a supernatural thriller drama series centering on the famous volcano of the same name in southern Iceland, Variety said. The dystopian series is set in Reykjavik, in a near future where Katla has been erupting for two years, causing damage, health hazards, alarming mutations and strange events.
