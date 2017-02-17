At least he is wearing a hat

On the face of it, it seems kosher: talks are on to bring the 'Ultimate Elton: One Night Only' to India in April 2017. With four performances across the country , the organisers of this event are sparing no effort to rope in mega corporate and media support, with further shows to be held in Hyderabad and Kolkata and Shillong being considered as a venue as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Mid-Day Mumbai.