A rapist and the woman he attacked explore that dark chapter in their lives

Saturday Feb 25

Thordis Elva was 16 when she was raped by 18-year-old Australian exchange student Tom Stranger in Reykjavik. Years later she contacted him, beginning eight years of email exchanges culminating in a meeting and ultimately a reconciliation.

Chicago, IL

