Who killed a woman in one of the worlda s safest countries? All of Iceland wants to know.

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: The Washington Post

This is Iceland, where police are often unarmed and people walk safely at all hours of the night - just as Birna Brjansdottir was doing 10 days ago, when she disappeared. And then her Doc Martens turned up near a dock, and the 20-year-old's blood was found in a car.

