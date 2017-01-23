Watch This Spectacular Video of the Northern Lights Shot from the Window of a Passenger Plane
We've run dozens of stories of photographers shooting amazing photos and videos of the Northern Lights, aka the Aurora Borealis. But many, if not most, of those images and clips have required some serious traveling and trekking by the photographers to capture their Northern Lights moments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shutterbug.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Jonesy15092
|1
|Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Akureyri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC