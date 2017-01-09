Vodafone extends 500Mbps fibre-optic ...

Vodafone extends 500Mbps fibre-optic services to northern Iceland

Icelandic telecoms operator Vodafone Iceland has revealed that potential users in the northern parts of the country could now subscribe to fibre-optic services with maximum downlink speeds of 500Mbps. The operator said that the premium speeds are currently available in the villages of Akureyri and Dalvik, and the municipalities of Thingeyjarsveit, Grenivik and Eyjafjardarsveit.

Chicago, IL

