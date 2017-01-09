Vodafone extends 500Mbps fibre-optic services to northern Iceland
Icelandic telecoms operator Vodafone Iceland has revealed that potential users in the northern parts of the country could now subscribe to fibre-optic services with maximum downlink speeds of 500Mbps. The operator said that the premium speeds are currently available in the villages of Akureyri and Dalvik, and the municipalities of Thingeyjarsveit, Grenivik and Eyjafjardarsveit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea...
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Jonesy15092
|1
|Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Akureyri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC