Two pianist to perform at Music On Sunday in Qualicum Beach
It has been a while since The Old Schoolhouse Arts Centre has presented the always exciting two-piano format, and they are happy to remedy that with two highly-respected Vancouver area pianists. Pianists Anna Levy and Rosemary O'Connor will be performing at TOSH on Sunday, Jan. 15 from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Anna Levy received her bachelors and master of music degree in piano from the State Academy in Sofia, Bulgaria in 1980.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Parksville Qualicum News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Jonesy15092
|1
|Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Akureyri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC