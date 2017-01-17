Trump wants to hold summit with Putin

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector US President-elect Donald Trump said that he planned to hold a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Reykjavik, Iceland, media reported Sunday. The meeting with Russian leader is planned to be the first Trump's foreign trip and will be held in Icelandic capital, as it was three decades ago between the two countries, the Sunday Times newspaper reported.

