Travel Megatrends 2017: Overtourism G...

Travel Megatrends 2017: Overtourism Goes Mainstream

Tuesday Jan 17

A global surge in tourism, driven by the growth of low-cost carriers and middle class families across the world who are beginning to vacation abroad, has had deep ramifications for the world's most popular destinations. Some have tried to manage tourism by limiting the ability of tourists to stay in cities or pushing less popular areas as bona fide tourist destinations.

Chicago, IL

