Tourism erupts in Iceland prompting growth in hotel supply and expansion of sharing economy.
Tourism in Iceland has experienced unprecedented growth since 2010 resulting in a healthy rise in occupancy levels amongst the country's hotel supply and prompting alternative accommodation to flourish, according to a new report from global hotel consultancy HVS. Media coverage of the volcanic eruption of Eyjafjallajkull in 2010 heightened global awareness of Iceland and its natural beauty, which, along with a sudden affordability caused by the depreciation of its currency raised its profile to foreign tourists, particularly those from the UK, US and Germany.
