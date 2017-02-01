The ultimate cruise bucket list: Fenton's Favorites
If this is your year to take that well-deserved cruise vacation, you are not alone. According to CLIA global demand for cruising is expected to reach 25.3 million passengers in 2017 an increase of 10 million since 2007.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets first human... (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Bjork Pharted
|42
|Iceland's penis museum finally gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Phart the Frozen
|4
|Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11)
|Jan 30
|Phartorino
|30
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC