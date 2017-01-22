The Blue Lagoon in Iceland is as cool as you want it to be. Plus three more hot springs to visit

On the 50-minute drive from Iceland's Keflavik International Airport to downtown Reykjavik, the landscape switched from long, flat stretches of dirt to patches of grass studded with rocks. It was early August and it was cold - 40 degrees is chilly for a native Angeleno - and as I looked around, I couldn't quite figure out why this place was at the top of my friends' travel wish lists.

