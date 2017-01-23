Sonar Reykjavik announces more names for the 2017 winter fest
Set by the harbor in the beautiful Harpa Concert Hall, newly announced Giggs and BBC Sound of 2017 nominee Nadia Rose will perform at the event in February. The new names join the likes of Fatboy Slim, Moderat, Sleigh Bells, De La Soul, B. Traits and many more, who will take to the stage in Iceland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Jonesy15092
|1
|Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Akureyri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC