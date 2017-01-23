Sonar Reykjavik announces more names ...

Sonar Reykjavik announces more names for the 2017 winter fest

Read more: PanArmenian Network

Set by the harbor in the beautiful Harpa Concert Hall, newly announced Giggs and BBC Sound of 2017 nominee Nadia Rose will perform at the event in February. The new names join the likes of Fatboy Slim, Moderat, Sleigh Bells, De La Soul, B. Traits and many more, who will take to the stage in Iceland.

Chicago, IL

