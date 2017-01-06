Silly Walk in Reykjav k Tomorrow
The International Silly Walk Day will be celebrated in Iceland for the first time tomorrow, Saturday, January 7. The day has been celebrated for years worldwide, organized by Monty Python fans, but the silly walk originated in one of the Monty Python Flying Circus comedy episodes, made memorable by British actor John Cleese. You can watch his silly walk here: The Reykjavik Silly Walk will be held on Vonarstraeti, downtown Reykjavik, and begins at 2 pm.
