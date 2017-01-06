Silly Walk in Reykjav k Tomorrow

Silly Walk in Reykjav k Tomorrow

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Iceland Review

The International Silly Walk Day will be celebrated in Iceland for the first time tomorrow, Saturday, January 7. The day has been celebrated for years worldwide, organized by Monty Python fans, but the silly walk originated in one of the Monty Python Flying Circus comedy episodes, made memorable by British actor John Cleese. You can watch his silly walk here: The Reykjavik Silly Walk will be held on Vonarstraeti, downtown Reykjavik, and begins at 2 pm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,990

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC