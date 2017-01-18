Search for Missing Girl on Hold

It has now been confirmed that a pair of shoes found last night near Hafnarfjor ur harbor does indeed belong to Birna Brjansdottir, the 20-year-old Icelandic girl who has been missing since early Saturday morning. One of two messages in bottles that were thrown into the ocean on the coast of Iceland more than a year ago has reached shore on the Scottish Island Tiree.

