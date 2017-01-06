Reykjav k Fourth Highest on Amphetamine

Reykjav k Fourth Highest on Amphetamine

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 6 Read more: Iceland Review

Amphetamine use in Reykjavik is the fourth highest among 70 European cities, according to a new study by Arndis Sue-Ching Love, PhD student at the University of Iceland Faculty of Medicine, Visir reports. The study was supervised by the European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,992 • Total comments across all topics: 277,787,993

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC