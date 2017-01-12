Reports about forthcoming Reykjavik m...

Reports about forthcoming Reykjavik meeting between Putin, Trump rejected

A Sunday Times report claiming that a meeting has been planned between US President-elect Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Iceland is "100 percent false", said Trump's incoming press secretary and director of communications. Moscow also denied Western Media reports on the preparation of this meeting.

