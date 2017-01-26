News 29 mins ago 7:32 a.m.Icelanders obsessed with mysterious death of young woman

News 29 mins ago 7:32 a.m.Icelanders ...

Icelanders obsessed with mysterious death of young woman

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

Reykjavik Police on Jan. 22, 2017 said they have found the body of Birna Brjansdottir, who went missing on Jan. 14, 2017, on a beach in the south of the capital. Icelanders are reeling after the mysterious death this month of a young woman - a rare occurrence in the nation of 325,000 better known for Vikings, volcanoes and geysers.

Chicago, IL

