Meet Darren Banks: Austin Armacost's boyfriend CBB producers t...
On Tuesday night, fans watched as a host of new and old faces entered the compound before Big Brother set the All Stars a task of being producers for the night. While the twist went down well with fans, ironically, it seems producers had already tried their best to warp reality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea...
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Jonesy15092
|1
|Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Akureyri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC