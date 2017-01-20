Major Search Planned for Tomorrow

Major Search Planned for Tomorrow

Friday Jan 20

The Reykjavik Metropolitan Police department has sent a request to every regional management of rescue groups in Iceland, asking for volunteers to participate in a major search for Birna Brjansdottir, scheduled for tomorrow, Visir reports. Birna has been missing since Saturday morning.

Chicago, IL

