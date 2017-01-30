Increased Risk of Katla Eruption
Travel service companies are encouraged to reinforce their contingency plans, due to an increased risk of eruption in Katla volcano, mbl.is reports. The South Iceland Police Department has met with representatives of parties in the tourism service in the area, since scientists have concluded that recent seismic activity in the volcano indicates an increased likelihood of a volcanic eruption.
