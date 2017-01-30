Icelandic President Invites Refugees ...

Icelandic President Invites Refugees to Bessasta ir

Icelandic President Gu ni Th. Johannesson has invited the 26 Syrian refugees, who were expected to arrive in the country today, to his residence at Bessasta ir this afternoon, RUV reports.

