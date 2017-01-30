Iceland, world's safest country, in s...

Iceland, world's safest country, in shock over rare murder

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Star Tribune

Iceland, ranked the world's most peaceful country, is reeling after police said a young woman whose body was found on a beach was murdered. Gunnar Runar Sveinejornsson, spokesman for the Reykjavik Metropolitan Police, said Birna Brjansdottir, 20, went missing on Jan. 14 after a night out with friends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Iceland's penis museum gets human specimen (Apr '11) 6 hr Phartorino 30
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC