Iceland activist Birgitta Jonsdottir:...

Iceland activist Birgitta Jonsdottir: the future face of populism?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Canberra Times

Birgitta Jonsdottir has battled crooked bankers in Iceland and bugs in northern NSW. She worked with WikiLeaks and has ridden a wave of anti-establishment fury to her country's parliament - twice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canberra Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,169

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC