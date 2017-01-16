Geo Spa to Open in East Iceland

Geo Spa to Open in East Iceland

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Iceland Review

A thermal beach and geo spa is set to open by Urri avatn lake near Egilssta ir in East Iceland in 2019. Warm water from geothermal boreholes in the vicinity will be used to create bathing facilities by the lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,018,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC