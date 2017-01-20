Escaping the NGC

Most of the presidents of this country since the early 20th century have been golfers and though their swings and handicaps have been all over the map, they share one commonality: their political opponents have vilified them for playing too much. But who can blame them? I know if I had to tolerate the plethora of mind frying issues that plague The Man at the Top on a daily basis I'd be looking for an escape.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.