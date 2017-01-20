Driver of White Car Asked to Contact Police
The Reykjavik Metropolitan Police department has sent a request to every regional management of rescue groups in Iceland, asking for volunteers to participate in a major search for Birna Brjansdottir, scheduled for tomorrow. The Reykjavik Metropolitan Police department has posted a statement on Facebook, asking drivers whose cars are equipped with cameras for assistance in the investigation of the disappearance of Birna Brjansdottir.
