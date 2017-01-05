Cleaning Akureyri Church Proves Probl...

Cleaning Akureyri Church Proves Problematic

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Iceland Review

Cleaning the walls of Akureyri church, North Iceland, which was spray-painted with vulgar messages the night before last, is proving to be difficult, according to RAsV . Possibly, the outer layer of the building will have to be replaced.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,230 • Total comments across all topics: 277,681,254

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC