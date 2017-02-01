'Bokeh' Trailer: Maika Monroe and Matt O'Leary Are the Last People on Earth

Bokeh is built around a captivating, albeit familiar, concept: what if you woke up one day and you were seemingly the last person on the planet? And what if you were on vacation at the time of this dramatic event, leaving you alone in a place that is wholly unfamiliar to you? It's not clear where the film goes beyond that, but the trailer is certainly intriguing enough to make you wonder. The directorial debut of Andrew Sullivan and Geoffrey Orthwein , Bokeh can't help but feel like the summation of a few things you've seen before.

