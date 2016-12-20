Workers' Wallets Affected by Fishermen's Strike
Numerous workers in fish processing are out of a job, due the fishermen's strike, which resumed December 14. A number of workers in Vestmannaeyjar islands are now registering as unemployed, mbl.is reports. The fishermen's strike has extensive effects, both on jobs at sea and in fish processing, in addition to affecting Iceland's position on fish markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Iceland Review.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea...
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Jonesy15092
|1
|Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Akureyri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC