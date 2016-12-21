Winter's tale: How an Icelandic weddi...

Winter's tale: How an Icelandic wedding inspired Linda Lundstrom's new fashion collection

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Globe and Mail

When New York-based fashion director Mosha Lundstrom Halbert got married last year, she asked her mother, Canadian designer Linda Lundstrom, to create her dream dress. With the wedding taking place on New Year's Eve in Reykjavik, Iceland, it quickly became obvious that the bride would also need a coat, an easy proposition for Lundstrom, who first made waves in fashionable outerwear with her Laparka topper in the 1980s.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Globe and Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,235 • Total comments across all topics: 277,301,218

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC