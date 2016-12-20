Will Belugas be Brought to Vestmannae...

Will Belugas be Brought to Vestmannaeyjar?

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: Iceland Review

The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority is reviewing a request, sent in April, from a British company interested in transporting three beluga whales from an aquarium in Shanghai, China, to Vestmannaeyjar islands, Frettabla i reports. The plan would be to eventually release them into the ocean, if conditions allow.

Chicago, IL

