Suit and White Shirt in Forecast for East Iceland

'Stop standing in front of East Iceland, dear meteorologists,' is the name of a new Facebook page with 136 members. On the page, people share screen shots of meteorologists on the national broadcasting station RUV, standing in front of a weather map of Iceland, blocking the view of the east part of the country, while detailing the forecast.

