Reykjavik evolving towards being carbon neutral by 2040

Benedict Lopez is impressed with the Icelandic capital's move to promote sustainable mobility and the use of "pure energy" in its bid to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As a measure to attain its target of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, Reykjavik, also known as the geothermal city, aims to reverse urban sprawl by promoting walking, cycling and public transport, perhaps following in the footsteps of Copenhagen.

