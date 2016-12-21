New Continental will get the full Matthew McConaughey treatment - in Iceland
The first commercials for the new Lincoln Continental will begin airing this month, featuring Lincoln's favorite darkly quirky spokesman, Texas actor Matthew McConaughey. And in a likely indication of how important the Continental is to Lincoln, they were filmed in Reykjavik, Iceland, and directed by Wally Pfister, who has been involved in movies such as Inception and The Dark Knight .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea...
|Jul '16
|Kotstopoulous
|9
|'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|choices
|1
|Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Drakes choice
|1
|A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|she a better choice
|1
|Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13)
|Nov '15
|Carlos
|15
|Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Jonesy15092
|1
|Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Akureyri
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC