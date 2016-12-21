New Continental will get the full Mat...

New Continental will get the full Matthew McConaughey treatment - in Iceland

Wednesday Dec 21

The first commercials for the new Lincoln Continental will begin airing this month, featuring Lincoln's favorite darkly quirky spokesman, Texas actor Matthew McConaughey. And in a likely indication of how important the Continental is to Lincoln, they were filmed in Reykjavik, Iceland, and directed by Wally Pfister, who has been involved in movies such as Inception and The Dark Knight .

Chicago, IL

