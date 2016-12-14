Man who Set Himself Afire Dies
The asylum seeker from Macedonia who set himself afire on Wednesday, last week, has died of his wounds, Visir reports. A project manager at the Icelandic Red Cross describes the situation in Vi ines, near Reykjavik, where the asylum seeker was housed, as unacceptable.
