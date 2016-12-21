Maine looks to Arctic, sees warming o...

Maine looks to Arctic, sees warming opportunities

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: Christian Science Monitor

For government and indigenous officials from around the world, the Arctic Council meeting here in October was a week-long opportunity to discuss shared Arctic issues like sustainable development and protecting ecosystems. For the people of Maine, it was a week-long opportunity to reconnect with their rich Arctic history, and to imagine a future where Maine is not a remote and limited corner of a powerful country, but a gateway to, and steward of, the rapidly changing and increasingly active Arctic region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Family posts series of bizarre selfies with dea... Jul '16 Kotstopoulous 9
News 'No tax haven' - Jamaica to push ahead with fin... (Apr '16) Apr '16 choices 1
News Let me tell you about the very rich (Apr '16) Apr '16 Drakes choice 1
News A poet and pirate offers alternative for Iceland (Apr '16) Apr '16 she a better choice 1
News Why is violent crime so rare in Iceland (May '13) Nov '15 Carlos 15
News Iceland's Facebook war over sex education (Apr '15) Apr '15 Jonesy15092 1
News Rugged Iceland a photographer's dream (Mar '15) Mar '15 Akureyri 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,368 • Total comments across all topics: 277,480,828

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC